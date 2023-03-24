UrduPoint.com

US To Send Old A-10 Aircraft To Mideast As Focus Shifts To Europe, Indo-Pacific - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2023 | 02:30 AM

US to Send Old A-10 Aircraft to Mideast as Focus Shifts to Europe, Indo-Pacific - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The United States will deploy aging A-10 aircraft to the middle East as the Pentagon shifts its focus on sending more modern aircraft to Europe and the Indo-Pacific, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials.

The US will deploy a squadron of A-10 aircraft to the Middle East in April alongside two squadrons of F-15E and F-16 jets, the report said on Thursday.

The deployment is part of a broader plan to retain modest naval and ground forces in the Middle East as the US prioritizes competition with Russia and China, the report said.

The plan comes as the US phases out the A-10 aircraft, which was first introduced in the 1970's.

The A-10 is still capable of use by the US in missions in the Middle East, while the Pentagon shifts more modern aircraft to the Indo-Pacific, retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Larry Stutzriem was quoted as saying in the report.

The Pentagon's new plan for its Middle East presence includes two to three ships but no aircraft carrier, two US Army Patriot missile battalions and more than 30,000 total military personnel in the region, the report said.

The US must focus on cultivating partnerships in the region to help deter against threats such as Iran as the number of military assets in the region shrinks, US Central Command spokesperson Col. Joe Buccino said.

Related Topics

Army Iran Russia Europe China Pentagon United States Middle East April

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Rec ..

Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Recipes Guide

6 minutes ago
 Mariam Almheiri highlights UAE’s ambition to sca ..

Mariam Almheiri highlights UAE’s ambition to scale collective action, innovati ..

21 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

51 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

51 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.