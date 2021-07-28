UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Send Over 9Mln Coronavirus Vaccine Doses To S. Africa, Nigeria - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 06:47 PM

US to Send Over 9Mln Coronavirus Vaccine Doses to S. Africa, Nigeria - State Dept.

The United States will provide to South Africa and Nigeria more than 9 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna, the US State Department's Africa media hub said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The United States will provide to South Africa and Nigeria more than 9 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna, the US State Department's Africa media hub said on Wednesday.

"[National Security Council] Senior Director Dana Banks just announced that the United States will be sending over 5 million doses of Pfizer vaccines to South Africa and just over 4 million doses of Moderna vaccines to Nigeria," it said via Twitter.

Banks underscored the United States' commitment to Africa's prosperity and increasing investment to the region. She also noted that the US International Development Finance Corporation will provide $217 million in debt financing for a new 83 megawatt power plant in Sierra Leone.

Some 4 billion coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered globally and more than 4 million virus-related deaths reported worldwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Africa Twitter South Africa United States Sierra Leone Nigeria Hub Media Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Tanzania launches Covid vaccination drive

2 minutes ago

Iran's Khamenei warns to not trust West as new gov ..

2 minutes ago

US returns to Iraq treasure trove of antiquities: ..

2 minutes ago

Mubadala invests $250 million in global biosimulat ..

20 minutes ago

Babar Azam moves up by 28 points in ICC latest ODI ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.