US to Send Over 9Mln Coronavirus Vaccine Doses to S. Africa, Nigeria - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The United States will provide to South Africa and Nigeria more than 9 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna, the US State Department's Africa media hub said on Wednesday.

"[National Security Council] Senior Director Dana Banks just announced that the United States will be sending over 5 million doses of Pfizer vaccines to South Africa and just over 4 million doses of Moderna vaccines to Nigeria," it said via Twitter.

Banks underscored the United States' commitment to Africa's prosperity and increasing investment to the region. She also noted that the US International Development Finance Corporation will provide $217 million in debt financing for a new 83 megawatt power plant in Sierra Leone.

Some 4 billion coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered globally and more than 4 million virus-related deaths reported worldwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.