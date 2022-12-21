US to Send Patriot Systems to Ukraine, Train Ukrainian Forces in Third Country - official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The United States is going to send a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine as part of a new aid package, and will train Ukrainian forces on how to operate the Patriot in a third country, a senior administration official told reporters.

"(The aid package) will contain a very important new capability, a Patriot missile battery, which will be a critical asset to defend the Ukrainian people... We will train Ukrainian forces on how to operate the Patriot missile battery in a third country," the official said.