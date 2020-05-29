US to Send Remaining 150 Ventilators to Russia Next Week - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The United States will send 150 additional ventilators to Russia next week as part of the requested medical aid to fight the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a senior Trump administration official told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The remaining 150 ventilators are being produced by the manufacturer and are expected to be ready for shipment the week of June 1," the official said.