US to Send Space Experts to Vienna for Arms Control Talks With Russia - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said in a statement on Thursday that the United States is sending experts on warheads, verification and space to Vienna as part of the ongoing arms control negotiations with Russia.

"Meanwhile, we'll send teams on warheads/doctrine, verif.[ication] and space to Vienna," Billingslea said via Twitter.

The US Special Representative said Russia should be focused on addressing China's rapid buildup of nuclear weapons.

On Wednesday, Billingslea said US and Russian technical working groups on arms control will meet in the coming days in Vienna.

Billingslea said talks with his Russian counterpart this week in Vienna advanced understanding of issues on arms control between both countries and areas where cooperation is needed.

On Monday, Billingslea and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov held marathon talks on the extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the last bilateral pact limiting the two countries' nuclear arsenals that is set to expire in February.