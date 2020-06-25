UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Send Space Experts To Vienna For Arms Control Talks With Russia - Ambassador

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

US to Send Space Experts to Vienna for Arms Control Talks With Russia - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said in a statement on Thursday that the United States is sending experts on warheads, verification and space to Vienna as part of the ongoing arms control negotiations with Russia.

"Meanwhile, we'll send teams on warheads/doctrine, verif.[ication] and space to Vienna," Billingslea said via Twitter.

The US Special Representative said Russia should be focused on addressing China's rapid buildup of nuclear weapons.

On Wednesday, Billingslea said US and Russian technical working groups on arms control will meet in the coming days in Vienna.

Billingslea said talks with his Russian counterpart this week in Vienna advanced understanding of issues on arms control between both countries and areas where cooperation is needed.

On Monday, Billingslea and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov held marathon talks on the extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the last bilateral pact limiting the two countries' nuclear arsenals that is set to expire in February.

Related Topics

Russia China Twitter Nuclear Vienna Marathon United States February

Recent Stories

Dubai launches Food Security Dashboard

7 seconds ago

UAE to provide $50 million to support Sudan&#039;s ..

24 seconds ago

Unilever Pakistan announces next step in the evolu ..

37 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi places top priority to workers&#039; rig ..

45 minutes ago

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi cultural sites welcome visitors back

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.