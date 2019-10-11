UrduPoint.com
US To Send Thousands Of Troops To Saudi Arabia Following Oil Facilities Attack - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 09:45 PM

US to Send Thousands of Troops to Saudi Arabia Following Oil Facilities Attack - Reports

The United States plans to deploy thousands of additional troops to Saudi Arabia after the September 14 attack on the kingdom's oil facilities that both countries have blamed on Iran, media reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The United States plans to deploy thousands of additional troops to Saudi Arabia after the September 14 attack on the kingdom's oil facilities that both countries have blamed on Iran, media reported on Friday.

Washington plans to send a large number of additional forces to Saudi Arabia after the attacks on the Saudi Aramco oil facilities on September 14, Reuters reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

