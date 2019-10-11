- Home
US To Send Thousands Of Troops To Saudi Arabia Following Oil Facilities Attack - Reports
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 09:45 PM
The United States plans to deploy thousands of additional troops to Saudi Arabia after the September 14 attack on the kingdom's oil facilities that both countries have blamed on Iran, media reported on Friday
