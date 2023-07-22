US to Send Ukraine Another Package of Military Aid Worth $400Mln - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) The United States is planning to announce a new package of military assistance for Ukraine worth up to $400 million as soon as early next week, Reuters reported on Friday, citing three Biden administration officials.

The new package will include artillery munitions, air defense missiles and ground vehicles for Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive, the report said.

More specifically, the Biden administration is planning to send several Stryker armored personnel carriers, mine clearing equipment, munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), anti-tank weapons and munitions for Patriot and Stinger anti-aircraft systems, the report added.

At the same time, the new assistance package will not include cluster munitions, according to the report.

Earlier this week, the US Defense Department announced a new security assistance package worth $1.3 billion that for the first time included 155mm cluster artillery rounds.