Open Menu

US To Send Ukraine Another Package Of Military Aid Worth $400Mln - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2023 | 01:10 AM

US to Send Ukraine Another Package of Military Aid Worth $400Mln - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) The United States is planning to announce a new package of military assistance for Ukraine worth up to $400 million as soon as early next week, Reuters reported on Friday, citing three Biden administration officials.

The new package will include artillery munitions, air defense missiles and ground vehicles for Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive, the report said.

More specifically, the Biden administration is planning to send several Stryker armored personnel carriers, mine clearing equipment, munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), anti-tank weapons and munitions for Patriot and Stinger anti-aircraft systems, the report added.

At the same time, the new assistance package will not include cluster munitions, according to the report.

Earlier this week, the US Defense Department announced a new security assistance package worth $1.3 billion that for the first time included 155mm cluster artillery rounds.

Related Topics

Ukraine Vehicles Same United States Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE President receives phone call from President o ..

UAE President receives phone call from President of Tunisia

2 hours ago
 Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter ..

Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter milk price

2 hours ago
 US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Con ..

US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Control to Avoid Miscalculation - ..

2 hours ago
 PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks ..

PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks off

2 hours ago
 PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverag ..

PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverage AI in Abu Dhabi’s healthca ..

2 hours ago
 Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test afte ..

Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test after Bairstow runs riot

2 hours ago
US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington S ..

US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington Still Interested in New START T ..

2 hours ago
 Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Chi ..

Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Child Pornography Case - US Justi ..

2 hours ago
 Energy efficient technologies crucial to cope ener ..

Energy efficient technologies crucial to cope energy crises: Khuawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 US Senator Says Zelenskyy Complaint of Slow Wester ..

US Senator Says Zelenskyy Complaint of Slow Western Aid 'Fair Criticism'

2 hours ago
 IMF Urges Georgia to Keep Fiscal Adjustment to Bui ..

IMF Urges Georgia to Keep Fiscal Adjustment to Build Buffers, Support Priority S ..

2 hours ago
 UN Aware of Reports About Ukraine Using Cluster Bo ..

UN Aware of Reports About Ukraine Using Cluster Bombs, Says They Should Not be U ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World