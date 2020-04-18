UrduPoint.com
US To Send Ventilators To Mexico As Coronavirus Aid - Trump

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 04:10 AM

US To Send Ventilators to Mexico as Coronavirus Aid - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters that he promised to send ventilators needed to treat coronavirus patients to Mexico among other foreign countries.

"I spoke to President of Mexico [Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador] today. Great gentleman.

I told him that we are going to be helping him out with ventilators, helping Mexico out. We will be helping some other countries too," Trump said at a daily briefing Friday. "We are now the king of ventilators. We have hundreds of thousands under construction. We don't need them ourselves, the governors are in great shape."

Trump said the US can fully meet domestic needs and manufacture "hundreds of thousands" more.

