US to Sentence Ukrainian Hacker Vasinskyi on March 22 Over Ransomware Attacks - Court

A US court will sentence Ukrainian hacker Yaroslav Vasinskyi on March 22, 2023, in connection to multiple ransomware attacks he carried out against companies, including the software firm Kaseya, US District Judge Karen Scholer's courtroom deputy told Sputnik on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) A US court will sentence Ukrainian hacker Yaroslav Vasinskyi on March 22, 2023, in connection to multiple ransomware attacks he carried out against companies, including the software firm Kaseya, US District Judge Karen Scholer's courtroom deputy told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Scholer moved Vasinskyi's sentencing hearing from December 15 to March 22, 2023, according to the court official.

Vasinskyi, a Ukrainian national, pleaded guilty in August to 11 charges related to his ransomware attacks, according to court documents. He was taken into custody in Poland before being extradited to the United States on March 3.

Vasinskyi was responsible for the July 2, 2021, ransomware attack against Kaseya and caused the deployment of malicious Sodinokibi/REvil code throughout a Kaseya product that caused the firm's production functionality to deploy REvil ransomware to endpoints on its customer networks, according to the US Justice Department.

After the remote access to Kaseya endpoints was established, the ransomware was executed on those computers, which resulted in the encryption of data on computers of organizations around the world that used Kaseya software, the Justice Department said.