UrduPoint.com

US To Sentence Ukrainian Hacker Vasinskyi On March 22 Over Ransomware Attacks - Court

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2022 | 08:38 PM

US to Sentence Ukrainian Hacker Vasinskyi on March 22 Over Ransomware Attacks - Court

A US court will sentence Ukrainian hacker Yaroslav Vasinskyi on March 22, 2023, in connection to multiple ransomware attacks he carried out against companies, including the software firm Kaseya, US District Judge Karen Scholer's courtroom deputy told Sputnik on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) A US court will sentence Ukrainian hacker Yaroslav Vasinskyi on March 22, 2023, in connection to multiple ransomware attacks he carried out against companies, including the software firm Kaseya, US District Judge Karen Scholer's courtroom deputy told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Scholer moved Vasinskyi's sentencing hearing from December 15 to March 22, 2023, according to the court official.

Vasinskyi, a Ukrainian national, pleaded guilty in August to 11 charges related to his ransomware attacks, according to court documents. He was taken into custody in Poland before being extradited to the United States on March 3.

Vasinskyi was responsible for the July 2, 2021, ransomware attack against Kaseya and caused the deployment of malicious Sodinokibi/REvil code throughout a Kaseya product that caused the firm's production functionality to deploy REvil ransomware to endpoints on its customer networks, according to the US Justice Department.

After the remote access to Kaseya endpoints was established, the ransomware was executed on those computers, which resulted in the encryption of data on computers of organizations around the world that used Kaseya software, the Justice Department said.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack World Poland United States March July August December From Court

Recent Stories

Canada Introduces Legislation for Cost-of-Living R ..

Canada Introduces Legislation for Cost-of-Living Relief - Finance Dept

2 minutes ago
 Poland to Bolster Eastern Flank With Abrams Tanks, ..

Poland to Bolster Eastern Flank With Abrams Tanks, Apache Helicopters - Defense ..

2 minutes ago
 PFOWA donates relief goods for flood-hit people of ..

PFOWA donates relief goods for flood-hit people of Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 NAB granted time for arguments in appeal against Z ..

NAB granted time for arguments in appeal against Zardari's acquittal

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court asks NAB to first prove Nawaz ..

Islamabad High Court asks NAB to first prove Nawaz Sharif's link with London fla ..

6 minutes ago
 US Seeks Tightening Export Controls Against Russia ..

US Seeks Tightening Export Controls Against Russia - Treasury

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.