UrduPoint.com

US To Set 2023 Refugee Admissions Cap At 125,000 - State Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2022 | 12:40 AM

US to Set 2023 Refugee Admissions Cap at 125,000 - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) The Biden administration in a report to Congress recommended a refugee admission cap of 125,000 for the next fiscal year, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release on Friday.

"The report to Congress recommends a refugee admissions target of 125,000 for Fiscal Year 2023 to address the growing needs generated by humanitarian crises around the globe," Price said.

The announcement comes as the Biden administration struggles to meet the 125,000 target it set for the current fiscal year, which ends September 30.

According to State Department data, the US during the first eleven months of fiscal year 2022 resettled only 20,000 refugees.

However, the data does not include some 80,000 Afghans the US resettled after the fall of the Taliban nor 100,000 plus Ukrainians who entered the United States after Russia launched its special operation.

Price also said over the past year the US increased resettlement of refugees from Syria, the Congolese, and the Americans.

Related Topics

Taliban Syria Russia Price United States September Congress From Refugee

Recent Stories

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntar ..

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived in Russia - Russia ..

53 minutes ago
 US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Agai ..

US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Against Kremlin Officials - State ..

53 minutes ago
 UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Frien ..

UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Friendly Match - Reports

53 minutes ago
 Those Evading Price Cap on Russian Oil to Face Con ..

Those Evading Price Cap on Russian Oil to Face Consequences - US Treasury Offici ..

1 hour ago
 US to Introduce UNGA Resolution Calling for End to ..

US to Introduce UNGA Resolution Calling for End to Anti-Satellite Missile Tests ..

1 hour ago
 US, Allies to Set Price Cap on Russian Oil Above M ..

US, Allies to Set Price Cap on Russian Oil Above Marginal Production Cost - Trea ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.