US to Set 2023 Refugee Admissions Cap at 125,000 - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) The Biden administration in a report to Congress recommended a refugee admission cap of 125,000 for the next fiscal year, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release on Friday.

"The report to Congress recommends a refugee admissions target of 125,000 for Fiscal Year 2023 to address the growing needs generated by humanitarian crises around the globe," Price said.

The announcement comes as the Biden administration struggles to meet the 125,000 target it set for the current fiscal year, which ends September 30.

According to State Department data, the US during the first eleven months of fiscal year 2022 resettled only 20,000 refugees.

However, the data does not include some 80,000 Afghans the US resettled after the fall of the Taliban nor 100,000 plus Ukrainians who entered the United States after Russia launched its special operation.

Price also said over the past year the US increased resettlement of refugees from Syria, the Congolese, and the Americans.