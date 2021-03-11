US to Share Surplus Coronavirus Vaccines With Rest of World - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The United States will share coronavirus vaccines with other countries if it ends up with a surplus, US President Joe Biden told reporters.

"If we have a surplus, we are going to share with the rest of the world," Biden said.

Biden vowed to have enough vaccines for every adult American by the end of May and directed the purchase another 100 million doses.

"We are going to start off making sure Americans are taken care of first. But we then are going to try and help the rest of the world," Biden said.