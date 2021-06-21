US to Share With Other Countries 55Mln Coronavirus Vaccine Doses - White House

The United States is going to share with countries throughout the world some 55 million coronavirus vaccine doses, the White House said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The United States is going to share with countries throughout the world some 55 million coronavirus vaccine doses, the White House said on Monday.

"Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is announcing the distribution list for 55 million of the 80 million doses of America's own vaccine supply President Biden has pledged to allocate by the end of June in service of ending the pandemic globally," the White House said in a statement read.