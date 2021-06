The United States is about to ship some 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccines against COVID-19 to Bangladesh on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The United States is about to ship some 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccines against COVID-19 to Bangladesh on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced.

