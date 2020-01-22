US to Sign Open Skies Agreement with The Bahamas This Month - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) The United States will sign an "open skies" agreement with the Bahamas this month during the visit of Assistant Secretary for Economic and business Affairs Manisha Singh to the country, the US State Department announced in a release on Tuesday.

"Assistant Secretary Singh will then travel to The Bahamas from January 25-28, where she will sign a new Open Skies Air Transport Agreement on behalf of the United States, which will create greater opportunities for US airlines and improve travel opportunities for American passengers," the release said.