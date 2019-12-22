UrduPoint.com
US To Sign Trade Deal With China 'Very Shortly' - Trump

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 07:50 AM

US to Sign Trade Deal With China 'Very Shortly' - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the US-China trade deal would be signed "very shortly."

"We just achieved a breakthrough on the trade deal and we will be signing it very shortly," Trump said while speaking at an event organized by Turning Point USA, a non-profit conservative organization, in Florida.

According to Trump, "toughest-ever action" by the US on imported goods from China helped to achieve progress in the negotiations.

Washington and Beijing recently reached a Phase One trade deal as part of a larger bilateral trade agreement. The Phase One deal is expected to be signed in early January.

The phase one agreement helps partially resolve the long-lasting trade war between the US and China that had cost hundreds of billions of Dollars in tit-for-tat tariffs imposed on the other.

