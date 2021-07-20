US to Soon Announce Details of Deal With Germany on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - White House

The White House expects the US State Department to provide more details on the reported Nord Stream 2 deal between Washington and Berlin, spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The White House expects the US State Department to provide more details on the reported Nord Stream 2 deal between Washington and Berlin, spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the United States and Germany were close to unveiling a deal that would avert resumption of currently waived US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG, the pipeline's parent company, and its Chief Executive Officer Matthias Warnig.

"I expect that the State Department, others will have more on this soon," Psaki said at a press briefing when asked to provide details of the US-German deal on Nord Stream 2 pipeline.