US To Soon Announce Who Heads Delegation At Security Talks With Russia - Ryabkov

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressed the belief that the United States will soon make a decision on who will head its delegation at the strategic stability consultations with Russia, which presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden agreed to launch at the Geneva summit.

According to the Russian diplomat, "it remains unclear" who will be his partner at the negotiations.

"But we expect this information in the coming future, as well as a signal on which timeframe the US considers acceptable. Not the very next day, this is not the case, but they told us everything is almost ready," Ryabkov told Sputnik on Monday.

More Stories From World

