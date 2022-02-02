US to Soon Deploy Additional 2,500 Troops to Poland - Polish National Security Bureau

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States will soon deploy additional 2,500 troops to Poland as part of transferring soldiers to Eastern Europe, Pawel Soloch, the head of the Polish National Security Bureau, said on Wednesday.

Some 5,500 US soldiers are currently stationed in Poland.

"We rely on American soldiers, and such negotiations have been held. The US has already declared the other day the transfer of more than 8,000-8,500 soldiers for all of Eastern Europe. It looks like we will have about 2,500 additional soldiers," Soloch told Polskie Radio.