US to Soon Issue Recommendations to States for Dealing With Coronavirus Outbreak - Pence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The US Federal government will soon issue recommendations to several states dealing with serious issues of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Vice President Mike Pence said during a press briefing.

"In the next 24 hours we will be working with not only Washington State but California, New York, with Florida, and unveiling our recommendations, [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] CDC's recommendations, to those areas that have been impacted by community spread," Pence said during the briefing on Tuesday.

There are now more than 900 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States including 29 deaths as of Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

Washington state is one of the most heavily hit with about 267 cases and 24 deaths since the first case was reported on January 10.

Pence and other members of the coronavirus task force said they are continuing to work to develop an economic relief package including a deal with health insurance companies in order to help alleviate pressure on infected individuals in the United States.