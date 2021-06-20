UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Speak About Results Of Geneva Summit Based On Moscow's Actions - Sullivan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 07:20 PM

US to Speak About Results of Geneva Summit Based on Moscow's Actions - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Washington will assess the results of the US-Russia summit on Geneva based on Moscow actions, national security advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN.

The official said that President Joe Biden had not expressed hope that Russia would change its behavior following the meeting, but stated that the next 6-12 months would show whether Washington was on the right way in its bilateral relations with Russia.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Geneva

Recent Stories

Sharjah is committed to supporting refugees: Sulta ..

25 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed receives Vice President of Inte ..

1 hour ago

31,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

SEWA, SSSD launch humanitarian initiative

2 hours ago

New video series highlights Expo 2020 Dubai’s in ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy launches Wastewater ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.