US To Speak About Results Of Geneva Summit Based On Moscow's Actions - Sullivan
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 07:20 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Washington will assess the results of the US-Russia summit on Geneva based on Moscow actions, national security advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN.
The official said that President Joe Biden had not expressed hope that Russia would change its behavior following the meeting, but stated that the next 6-12 months would show whether Washington was on the right way in its bilateral relations with Russia.