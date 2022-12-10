US to Spend $11 Billion on Cyberattacks Against 'Unwanted' Governments - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Washington plans to spend around $11 billion next year on carrying out cyberattacks with the aim of controlling unfriendly governments, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Western countries want to use information and its carriers - big data and software tools for their transmission - to subjugate unwanted governments through cyberattacks," Syromolotov said, adding that the "Pentagon's budget alone for these purposes in 2023 will be more than $11 billion."