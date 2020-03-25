US to Spend $6Trln on Coronavirus Relief - White House Adviser Kudlow

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The US government plans to allocate $6 trillion to support the country's economy which has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic, the White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters.

"The total package here comes to roughly $6 trillion - $2 trillion in direct assistance, roughly $4 trillion in Federal reserve lending power," Kudlow said at a White House briefing on Tuesday.