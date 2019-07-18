UrduPoint.com
US To Spend At Least $500Mln To Shift F-35 Supply Chain Away From Turkey - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 01:10 AM

US to Spend at Least $500Mln to Shift F-35 Supply Chain Away from Turkey - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The United States will spend at least $500 million to shift the supply chain of Turkish-made F-35 fighter jet parts, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen M. Lord said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The United States is spending between $500-$600 million in non-recurring engineering in order to shift the supply chain," Lord told reporters at the Pentagon.

Earlier on Wednesday, the United States announced Turkey will no longer be part of its F-35 program after its acquisition of the Russian S-400s made that relationship "impossible."

Lord added that the Defense Department expects to complete the wind down of Turkey's involvement in the F-35 program by late March 2020.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that 13 airplanes carrying components of the Russian S-400 air defense system have so far arrived in Turkey.

The first batch of S-400 components was brought to Turkey on July 12.

Russia and Turkey signed an agreement for the delivery of four S-400 batteries in December 2017. The United States and NATO member states criticized the agreement and expressed concerns over the S-400 system's incompatibility with NATO's air and missile defense systems.

The United States claims the S-400 may compromise the F-35 stealth jet project. Washington announced in June that it would not accept Turkish pilots for F-35 training unless Turkey abandoned the S-400 agreement with Russia. But Turkey said the acquisition of the Russian air defense system was a done deal and would not give up its $2.5 billion contract with Russia.

According to media reports, the United States has already decided on implementing sanctions against Turkey over the procurement of the S-400 systems, and the measures are likely to be announced later in July.

