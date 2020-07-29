US To Spend Several Billion Dollars On Repositioning Troops From Germany - Esper
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 07:10 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The redeployment of the US military personnel from Germany to other locations will likely cost several billion Dollars, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told reporters on Wednesday.
"The costs right now, our estimates, will take several billion dollars. I would say, single digits," Esper said during a press briefing at Pentagon.