US to Stand Up for Israel as Country Defends Itself From Hezbollah - Pentagon Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States is going to defend Israel against Hezbollah and ensure the country has everything it needs to restore stability and security on the northern border, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Dana Stroul said on Wednesday.

"When it comes to a scenario in which Hezbollah, who's been able to massively arm itself and embed those precision guided munitions in civilian areas, the United States is going to stand up for its partner and make sure that Israel has what she needs to defend herself and restore security and stability on the northern border," Stroul said during a virtual discussion organized by the Institute for National Security Studies.

Stroul pointed out that the recent so-called normalization agreements between Israel and a number of Arab countries are the game changer for the entire region in terms of security, tourism, business and commerce opportunities, agriculture and education.

Hezbollah, formed in 1982 promotes the idea of building a state in Lebanon based on the Islamic Shiite principles of governance. The organization is recognized as a terrorist group in a number of countries, including Canada, Israel, Germany and the United States.