WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The United States will continue to stand up for women's rights throughout the world and this strategy includes standing up for women in Afghanistan as well, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in remarks at the First US Strategy on Global Women's Economic Security on Wednesday.

"The strategy that we put in place is focused in supporting women and girls in all of their diversity including the women who most often face the greatest and highest barriers such as those from marginalized backgrounds, religious minorities, those with disabilities, LGBTQI+ persons and we are committed to standing up for women wherever their rights are threatened including in Afghanistan as unfortunately we continue to see deepen and get worse," Blinken said.

The secretary of state explained that US strategy focuses on breaking down some of the barriers that stand in the way of women's full economic participation.

Blinken said the barriers include unequal pay and limited access to credit as well as laws that ban women from energy and manufacturing jobs, among others.

"The strategy that we are putting forward has at its heart a simple vision: creating a world in which all women and girls everywhere can contribute to and benefit from economic growth and global prosperity," Blinken added.