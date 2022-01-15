UrduPoint.com

US To Start Distributing 500Mln Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests On January 19 - White House

Published January 15, 2022

US to Start Distributing 500Mln Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests on January 19 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) The United States will make 500 million free at-home COVID-19 tests available to the American public for order on January 19 in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus amid an unprecedented rise in infections and hospitalizations, the White House said on Friday.

"A half-billion tests will be available for order on January 19th and will be mailed directly to American households," the White House said in a press release. "Americans will be able to order their tests online at COVIDTests.

gov, and tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering."

Earlier this week, the White House said Americans with private insurance coverage will be able to receive up to eight free at-home coronavirus tests per month after the Biden administration mandated insurance companies to increase access to testing.

During the initial phase, Americans will be able to order up to four and not eight at-home rapid tests, the release noted.

