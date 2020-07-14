US to Start Producing COVID-19 Vaccines by End of Summer - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The United States may start producing potential COVID-19 vaccines as early as in August, CNBC reported.

The tv channel quoted on Monday a senior administration official as saying that health officials and drugmakers expect to launch the production by the end of the season, likely before trials of vaccine candidates are completed.

The US is probably four to six weeks away and will be actively manufacturing by the end of the summer, the report said.

The US administration launched in May Operation Warp Speed, a joint project of Health and Defense departments that aims to deliver 300 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021.