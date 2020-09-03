US to Start Recalling Officials From WHO, Redirecting Funds Ahead of Pullout - State Dept.

The United States will start recalling its representatives and reducing its engagement with the World Health Organization (WHO) ahead of its planned pullout on July 6 next year, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus announced in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The United States will start recalling its representatives and reducing its engagement with the World Health Organization (WHO) ahead of its planned pullout on July 6 next year, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus announced in a statement on Thursday.

"Today, the United States is announcing the next steps with respect to our withdrawal from the WHO and the redirection of American resources. This redirection includes reprogramming the remaining balance of its planned Fiscal Year 2020 assessed WHO contributions to partially pay other UN assessments," Ortagus said.

"In addition, through July 2021, the United States will scale down its engagement with the WHO, to include recalling the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) detailees from WHO headquarters, regional offices, and country offices, and reassigning these experts. US participation in WHO technical meetings and events will be determined on a case-by-case basis."