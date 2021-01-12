US to Start Security Lockdown in Downtown Washington for Biden Inauguration Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The US government will start a security lockdown in downtown Washington, DC beginning on Wednesday for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, six days earlier than previously planned, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement.

"In light of events of the past week and the evolving security landscape leading up to the inauguration and at the recommendation of Secret Service Director James Murray, I have instructed the US Secret Service to begin the National Special Security Event operations for the 2021 Inauguration effective Wednesday, January 13th instead of January 19th," Wolf said on Monday.

Wolf also said the Department of Homeland Security's Federal, state and local partners will continue to coordinate their plans and position resources for the inauguration event.