US to Start Strategic Dialogue With Iraq in Mid-June - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The United States plans to start a strategic dialogue with Iraq in the middle of June and plans to discuss all key issues on bilateral agenda, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The United States has proposed a strategic dialogue with the government of Iraq to be held in the middle of June," Pompeo told reporters. "All strategic issues between our two countries will be on the agenda, including the future presence of the US forces."