UrduPoint.com

US To Start Training Ukrainians On Howitzers In Next Several Days - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2022 | 09:39 PM

US to Start Training Ukrainians on Howitzers in Next Several Days - Pentagon

The United States has made some progress in setting up military training on howitzers for Ukrainians and it should start in the next few days outside the Eastern European country, a senior US defense official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The United States has made some progress in setting up military training on howitzers for Ukrainians and it should start in the next few days outside the Eastern European country, a senior US defense official said on Monday.

"We have made some progress in terms of setting up some training for Ukrainians. These are 'train the trainers,' so training trainers outside of Ukraine in coming days on the howitzers specifically. So, that's going to move forward here very soon. And we're obviously exploring other options for other systems as well," the official said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Progress United States

Recent Stories

Mali Receives Russian Helicopters, Radars - Presid ..

Mali Receives Russian Helicopters, Radars - Presidency

34 seconds ago
 Ranks conferred to newly promoted NHMP officers

Ranks conferred to newly promoted NHMP officers

37 seconds ago
 Terrorist Threats Received by Several Shopping Mal ..

Terrorist Threats Received by Several Shopping Malls in Serbia - Reports

39 seconds ago
 Newly elected AJK PM vows to turn region into self ..

Newly elected AJK PM vows to turn region into self reliance state

41 seconds ago
 Cypriot President Appoints New Negotiator on Cypru ..

Cypriot President Appoints New Negotiator on Cyprus Issue With Turkey

4 minutes ago
 UN Humanitarian Chief Says Asked Russia, Ukraine t ..

UN Humanitarian Chief Says Asked Russia, Ukraine to Hold Talks on Humanitarian I ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.