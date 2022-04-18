US to Start Training Ukrainians on Howitzers in Next Several Days - Pentagon

The United States has made some progress in setting up military training on howitzers for Ukrainians and it should start in the next few days outside the Eastern European country, a senior US defense official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The United States has made some progress in setting up military training on howitzers for Ukrainians and it should start in the next few days outside the Eastern European country, a senior US defense official said on Monday.

"We have made some progress in terms of setting up some training for Ukrainians. These are 'train the trainers,' so training trainers outside of Ukraine in coming days on the howitzers specifically. So, that's going to move forward here very soon. And we're obviously exploring other options for other systems as well," the official said during a press briefing.