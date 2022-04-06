UrduPoint.com

US To Stay Away From G20 Meetings If Russia Present - Treasury Secretary

Published April 06, 2022

The United States will stay away from upcoming G20 meetings where Russia is present, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The United States will stay away from upcoming G20 meetings where Russia is present, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday.

"President Biden's made clear, and I certainly agree with him, that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in any of the financial institutions," Yellen told a hearing in the US Congress.

"He's asked that Russia be removed from the G20 and I've made clear to my colleagues in Indonesia that we will not be participating in a number of meetings if the Russians are there."

The 17th Group of 20 Heads of State and Government Summit will take place November 15-16 in Bali, Indonesia.

