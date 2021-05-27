US to Stay 'Deeply Engaged' in Afghanistan During Pullout - National Security Advisor

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has assured his opposite number in Kabul the United States will continue to support the Afghan government and security forces during the US military withdrawal to be completed by September 11, National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson Emily Horne said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has assured his opposite number in Kabul the United States will continue to support the Afghan government and security forces during the US military withdrawal to be completed by September 11, National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson Emily Horne said on Wednesday.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke today with Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib," Horne said in a readout. "Mr. Sullivan emphasized that the United States will remain deeply engaged with the government of Afghanistan and the Afghan people, as US troops depart the country.

Sullivan and Mohib reaffirmed the enduring strength of the bilateral partnership and committed to continue to consult closely while Sullivan also outlined US plans to continue security assistance to Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, as well as civilian assistance to help the Afghan people, Horne said.

"The National Security Advisors agreed on the importance of the two governments continuing to work closely together in support of common objectives, including a negotiated political settlement that ends the war in Afghanistan. Mr. Sullivan underscored that the United States will stand firmly with the Afghan people as they seek to achieve a durable and inclusive peace," Horne said.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban said they would consider the establishment of US military bases elsewhere in Central Asia after withdrawal from Afghanistan as "provocative acts" and urged the neighboring countries not to allow using their territory against the security of others.