UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Stop Funding WHO Unless It Commits To Major Improvements Within 30 Days - Trump

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 08:40 AM

US to Stop Funding WHO Unless It Commits to Major Improvements Within 30 Days - Trump

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The United States will completely stop funding the World Health Organization (WHO) unless it commits to major improvements within the next 30 days, US President Donald Trump said in a letter to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Trump blames the organization for failing to properly contain.

"It is clear the repeated missteps by you and your organization in responding to the pandemic have been extremely costly for the world.

The only way forward for the World Health Organization is if it can actually demonstrate independence from China," the US leader said in the letter posted in his Twitter.

"My Administration has already started discussions with you on how to reform the organization... If the World Health Organization does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the World Health Organization permanent and reconsider our membership in the organization," Trump said.

Related Topics

World China Twitter Trump Independence United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes return of foreign nationals holding v ..

6 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.75m, death toll ..

7 hours ago

Determination, strong will lead to greater achieve ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Industrial City supports global humanitarian ..

7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,593 new COVID-19 cases, 8 m ..

7 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 9,577; 832 new cases i ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.