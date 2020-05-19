US to Stop Funding WHO Unless It Commits to Major Improvements Within 30 Days - Trump

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The United States will completely stop funding the World Health Organization (WHO) unless it commits to major improvements within the next 30 days, US President Donald Trump said in a letter to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Trump blames the organization for failing to properly contain.

"It is clear the repeated missteps by you and your organization in responding to the pandemic have been extremely costly for the world.

The only way forward for the World Health Organization is if it can actually demonstrate independence from China," the US leader said in the letter posted in his Twitter.

"My Administration has already started discussions with you on how to reform the organization... If the World Health Organization does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the World Health Organization permanent and reconsider our membership in the organization," Trump said.