US to Stop Notifying Russia on Information About Missiles, Launchers - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The United States will immediately stop notifying Russia about the status or location of missiles and launchers as required under the New START arms control treaty, the State Department said in a press release.

"Beginning June 1, 2023, the United States is withholding from Russia notifications required under the treaty, including updates on the status or location of treaty-accountable items such as missiles and launchers," the release said.