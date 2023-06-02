US to Stop Notifying Russia Under New START Treaty - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The United States will immediately stop notifying Russia about the status or location of missiles and launchers as required under the New START arms control treaty, the State Department said in a press release.

In February, Moscow announced the suspension of its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which was signed by Russia and the US in 2010 and envisaged mutual inspections of the strategic nuclear facilities of the two countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual address to the Russian parliament then that the US had demanded that Russia unconditionally fulfill its obligations under the treaty while itself being arbitrary about its own obligations.

"Beginning June 1, 2023, the United States is withholding from Russia notifications required under the treaty, including updates on the status or location of treaty-accountable items such as missiles and launchers," the release said on Thursday.

The reasons given by the United States for its decision include Russia's refusal to host 18 inspections per year, meet in the Bilateral Consultative Commission (BCC), and provide necessary notifications and data under the treaty, according to the press release.

The State Department believes that while the United States has assessed that Russia did not engage in significant activity above the treaty limits in 2022, Russia's failure to allow inspections and provide notifications undermines the US' ability to assess Russian nuclear deployments, the release said.

Besides withholding notifications, the United States has also announced that it will stop facilitating New START treaty inspections on its territory by revoking visas issued to Russian inspectors while noting that the countermeasures are reversible and meet all legal requirements.

According to the release, the United States notified Russia of its countermeasures in advance, adding that Washington remains ready to work with Russia to resume implementation of the New START treaty and stands ready to work constructively with Russia to fully implement the treaty.

The State Department also pointed out that Russia's decision to suspend the treaty will not stop the United States from continuing to fully support Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict there.