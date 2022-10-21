US to Strictly Enforce Sanctions, Make Harder for Iran to Sell Arms to Russia -White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The United States will continue to enforce all sanctions on both, Russia and Iran, amid Washington's assessment that Moscow is allegedly using Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), or drones, in Ukraine, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We're going to continue to vigorously enforce all US sanctions on both the Russian and Iranian arms trade, we're going to make it harder for Iran to sell these weapons to Russia," Kirby said.

On Wednesday, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Saeed Iravani said that Tehran rejects as unfounded the claims that it is providing military drones to Russia to use during the special military operation in Ukraine.

The political agenda and disinformation against Iran are disappointing, Iravani added.

Also on Wednesday, European Union spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said the bloc collected evidence of Iran's alleged supply of drones to Russia and is preparing a response.

The allegation that Russia purchased combat drones from Iran was also voiced by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in July.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the allegations about drone sales were purposely spread by US media. In addition, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani denied the US media reports, reiterating Tehran's position that it was not exporting weapons to any party to the conflict.