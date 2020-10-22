UrduPoint.com
US To Supply 2 Decommissioned F-16 Fighter Jets To Bulgaria For Free - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 06:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The US administration plans to supply two decommissioned F-16 fighter jets to the Bulgarian Armed Forces free of charge, the 24 Chasa newspaper reported, citing the US Embassy in Sofia.

The US diplomatic mission, in turn, refers to US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs R. Clarke Cooper, who on Wednesday visited two Bulgarian Air Force bases.

The embassy said that the transfer of the decommissioned fighters to Bulgaria would take place after the approval of the initiative by the US Congress. The US military said it hoped Bulgarian counterparts would use the donated aircraft as a training aid.

Bulgaria has signed a contract with the United States for the purchase of eight F-16 Block 70 fighters worth $1.26 billion. In September, reports said Sofia intended to additionally purchase eight more F-16 fighters.

