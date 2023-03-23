UrduPoint.com

US To Supply Abrams Tanks To Ukraine From Pentagon Stockpiles - Austin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The United States will supply Ukraine with Abrams tanks from Pentagon stockpiles and not purchase new ones, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

"We are taking tanks out of our stocks and rebuilding those tanks so that they are exportable and so that actually will come out of drawdown versus new purchase," Austin said at the budget hearing.

