UrduPoint.com

US To Supply Poland With Apache Combat Helicopters - Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 10:56 PM

US to Supply Poland With Apache Combat Helicopters - Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak

The United States will supply Poland with Apache combat helicopters, and they will be deployed in the eastern part of the country, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The United States will supply Poland with Apache combat helicopters, and they will be deployed in the eastern part of the country, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Friday.

"We have received assurances that the US armed forces will provide us with Apache helicopters.

They will provide (helicopters) from their own stocks even before signing the contract on the issue of their purchase for the needs of the Polish military," Blaszczak said after his meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The minister added Apache helicopters will be deployed in eastern Poland.

Related Topics

Austin Poland United States Stocks From

Recent Stories

SHRC Chairperson urges to adhere children rights d ..

SHRC Chairperson urges to adhere children rights dealing with juvenile prisoners ..

5 minutes ago
 UN ends global health emergency declaration for CO ..

UN ends global health emergency declaration for COVID-19

3 minutes ago
 French Prosecutors Probe Defense Firm Over Corrupt ..

French Prosecutors Probe Defense Firm Over Corruption in Indian Fighter Contract ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE, WHO deliver first air lift of critical medica ..

UAE, WHO deliver first air lift of critical medical supplies to Sudan

18 minutes ago
 Delegations of Sudanese Military, RSF on Their Way ..

Delegations of Sudanese Military, RSF on Their Way to Jeddah for Talks - Reports

3 minutes ago
 UK Foreign Minister Discusses Hong Kong, Taiwan Wi ..

UK Foreign Minister Discusses Hong Kong, Taiwan With Chinese Vice President

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.