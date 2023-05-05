US to Supply Poland With Apache Combat Helicopters - Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The United States will supply Poland with Apache combat helicopters, and they will be deployed in the eastern part of the country, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Friday.

"We have received assurances that the US armed forces will provide us with Apache helicopters.

They will provide (helicopters) from their own stocks even before signing the contract on the issue of their purchase for the needs of the Polish military," Blaszczak said after his meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The minister added Apache helicopters will be deployed in eastern Poland.