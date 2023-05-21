US to Supply Ukraine With 'Everything They Need' Ahead of Offensive - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) The United States wants to give Ukraine everything it needs to mount a successful offensive ahead Russia-held territories, a senior White House official said on Saturday.

"We want to make sure that Ukraine has everything they need to be successful if and when they decide to go on the offense," the Biden administration official said during a briefing.

He told reporters to expect more drawdowns from US weapons stocks in the near future through the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA). The weapons that the US will pull from its arsenal to give to Ukraine include artillery, small arms, ammunition, breaching equipment and potentially more HIMARS rounds.

"You should expect to see in the near future of PDAs ... the kinds of capabilities that we have been providing Ukraine over these last several weeks, as they've been preparing for the weather to get better and for the possibility of going on the offense on their own in the weeks and months ahead," he said.

Politico reported this week that US President Joe Biden would pledge an extra $375 million in military aid for Ukraine after meeting with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan on Sunday.