UrduPoint.com

US To Supply Ukraine With 'Everything They Need' Ahead Of Offensive - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2023 | 01:00 AM

US to Supply Ukraine With 'Everything They Need' Ahead of Offensive - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) The United States wants to give Ukraine everything it needs to mount a successful offensive ahead Russia-held territories, a senior White House official said on Saturday.

"We want to make sure that Ukraine has everything they need to be successful if and when they decide to go on the offense," the Biden administration official said during a briefing.

He told reporters to expect more drawdowns from US weapons stocks in the near future through the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA). The weapons that the US will pull from its arsenal to give to Ukraine include artillery, small arms, ammunition, breaching equipment and potentially more HIMARS rounds.

"You should expect to see in the near future of PDAs ... the kinds of capabilities that we have been providing Ukraine over these last several weeks, as they've been preparing for the weather to get better and for the possibility of going on the offense on their own in the weeks and months ahead," he said.

Politico reported this week that US President Joe Biden would pledge an extra $375 million in military aid for Ukraine after meeting with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan on Sunday.

Related Topics

Weather Ukraine White House Japan United States Stocks Sunday From Arsenal Million

Recent Stories

City win Premier League

City win Premier League

45 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed to begin official vis ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed to begin official visit to Malaysia on Sunday

46 minutes ago
 Al-Jarwan attends annual meeting of Russia-Islamic ..

Al-Jarwan attends annual meeting of Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group

2 hours ago
 Balochistan Health deptt, Nadra sign MoU

Balochistan Health deptt, Nadra sign MoU

2 hours ago
 Renowned music director A Hameed remembered

Renowned music director A Hameed remembered

2 hours ago
 Pope Confirms Cardinal Zuppi as Mediator in Ukrain ..

Pope Confirms Cardinal Zuppi as Mediator in Ukrainian Conflict

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.