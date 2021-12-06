UrduPoint.com

US To Support Talks Between NATO, Russia To Address Larger Issues On Both Sides - Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 11:57 PM

US to Support Talks Between NATO, Russia to Address Larger Issues on Both Sides - Official

The United States will support talks between NATO and Russia to address larger issues of concern on both sides amid rising tensions caused by the buildup of Russian military forces near Ukraine, a senior administration official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The United States will support talks between NATO and Russia to address larger issues of concern on both sides amid rising tensions caused by the buildup of Russian military forces near Ukraine, a senior administration official said on Monday.

"We will, of course, support discussions between NATO and Russia to address larger issues of concern on both sides - Russia's concerns with NATO activities and NATO and American concerns with Russian activities. We did this in the Cold War as a mechanism to help reduce instability and increase transparency. We've done it in the post-Cold War era through the NATO-Russia Council, the OSCE and other mechanisms. There's no reason we can't do that going forward," the official said.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia United States

Recent Stories

National Assembly panel on information invites for ..

National Assembly panel on information invites former CJ Saqib Nisar, Rana Sham ..

1 minute ago
 EGA’s GAC awards significant mining contract to ..

EGA’s GAC awards significant mining contract to Guinean firm as it seeks to ex ..

59 minutes ago
 US Does Not Know or Have Indication That Putin Gav ..

US Does Not Know or Have Indication That Putin Gave Concrete Order on Ukraine - ..

1 minute ago
 Senior Russian Orthodox Cleric Says He Will Meet W ..

Senior Russian Orthodox Cleric Says He Will Meet With Pope Francis in Late Decem ..

1 minute ago
 SAFEEN Feeders bolsters UAE-coastal feeder service ..

SAFEEN Feeders bolsters UAE-coastal feeder service fleet with addition of SAFEEN ..

59 minutes ago
 UK officers jailed after sharing murder victim pho ..

UK officers jailed after sharing murder victim photos online

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.