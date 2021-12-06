US to Support Talks Between NATO, Russia to Address Larger Issues on Both Sides - Official

The United States will support talks between NATO and Russia to address larger issues of concern on both sides amid rising tensions caused by the buildup of Russian military forces near Ukraine, a senior administration official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The United States will support talks between NATO and Russia to address larger issues of concern on both sides amid rising tensions caused by the buildup of Russian military forces near Ukraine, a senior administration official said on Monday.

"We will, of course, support discussions between NATO and Russia to address larger issues of concern on both sides - Russia's concerns with NATO activities and NATO and American concerns with Russian activities. We did this in the Cold War as a mechanism to help reduce instability and increase transparency. We've done it in the post-Cold War era through the NATO-Russia Council, the OSCE and other mechanisms. There's no reason we can't do that going forward," the official said.