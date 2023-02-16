UrduPoint.com

US To Support Ukraine's Fight To Return All Its Land Within Recognized Borders- Nuland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 11:26 PM

US to Support Ukraine's Fight to Return All Its Land Within Recognized Borders- Nuland

The Biden administration will support Ukraine's fight to return all of the lands within its internationally recognized borders and is already supporting Kiev to prepare for the next "hard push" to regain their territory amid Russia's ongoing special military operation, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The Biden administration will support Ukraine's fight to return all of the lands within its internationally recognized borders and is already supporting Kiev to prepare for the next "hard push" to regain their territory amid Russia's ongoing special military operation, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday.

"(US) President (Joe Biden) has said ... that we will support Ukraine for as long as it takes. Ukraine is fighting for the return of all of its land within its international borders. We are supporting them, including in preparing the next hard push to regain their territory," Nuland said during a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, Politico reported that US State Secretary Antony Blinken said in a video call with experts on Wednesday that the United States is not actively encouraging Ukraine to retake control of Crimea, but the decision is Kiev's alone.

On Tuesday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the United States with its allies and partners expect to see Ukraine conduct an offensive "sometime" in the spring.

American officials, including representatives of the US State and Defense departments, have repeatedly announced the impending counterattack of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donbas region against advancing Russian forces there, which is supposedly due to begin in the spring. There is currently no official confirmation of these plans from Kiev.

