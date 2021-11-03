UrduPoint.com

US To Support UK's Climate Investment Funds Capital Markets Mechanism - Yellen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The United States will support the United Kingdom's Climate Investment Funds Capital Markets Mechanism, which will seek to boost investment into clean energy in developing countries, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday.

"This morning, as part of our continued efforts, I am pleased to join the UK in announcing that the United States also intends to fully support the Climate Investment Funds Capital Markets Mechanism," she said at the UN climate conference's finance day opening event in Glasgow.

Yellen said that this innovative leveraging structure would help attract new private climate finance and provide $500 million per year for the Clean Technology Funds' programming, including the new Accelerating Coal Transition investment program.

British Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that his country was willing to spend 576 million Pounds ($785 million) on a package of initiatives to mobilize finance into emerging markets and developing economies, including on the markets mechanism, which will raise investment into clean energy like solar and wind power.

