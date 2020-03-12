US to Suspend Aid to Houthi-Controlled Areas in Yemen at End of March - Craft

The United States will suspend its humanitarian operations in the areas controlled by Houthi rebels in Yemen at the end of the month, except for certain life-saving programs, US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The United States will suspend its humanitarian operations in the areas controlled by Houthi rebels in Yemen at the end of the month, except for certain life-saving programs, US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said on Thursday.

"In the absence of credible Houthi actions to address our concern, the United States will suspend US assistance to Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen at the end of March, except for certain critical life-saving programs," Craft said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.