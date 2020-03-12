UrduPoint.com
US To Suspend All Travel From Europe For Next 30 Days To Fight Spread Of COVID-19 - Trump

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 06:40 AM

US to Suspend All Travel From Europe For Next 30 Days to Fight Spread of COVID-19 - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The United States decided to suspend all travel from Europe for 30 days starting from Friday midnight over the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), US President Donald Trump said in his address to the nation.

"We will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days.

The new rules will go into effect on Friday at midnight," Trump said on late Wednesday.

According to the president, the exemptions will be made for US citizens, who will undergo appropriate screenings.

"And these prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo but various other things as we get approval, anything coming from Europe to the United States," Trump stressed.

He added that the travel restrictions would not apply to the United Kingdom.

