US To Suspend Application Of 2019 US-Belarus Air Services Agreement

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 06:10 AM

US to Suspend Application of 2019 US-Belarus Air Services Agreement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) The United States will suspend the discretionary application of the 2019 US-Belarus Air Services Agreement, which regulates the conduct of air transportation by each other's airlines, following the emergency landing of the Ryanair plane in Minsk, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

"The United States will suspend its discretionary application of the 2019 U.S-Belarus Air Services Agreement," Psaki said in a statement on late Friday.

 Under the 2019 agreement, the US and Belarus granted each other the rights to fly across the partner's territory without landing and to make stops for non-traffic purposes.

More Stories From World

