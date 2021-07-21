UrduPoint.com
US To Suspend Jerusalem Consulate Re-Opening Until Israel Passes Budget - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 09:20 PM

US to Suspend Jerusalem Consulate Re-Opening Until Israel Passes Budget - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The United States will suspend the re-opening of its consulate in Jerusalem until the new government passes a budget, Axios reported on Wednesday.

The US government made its decision at Israel's request, the report said. The budget should be adopted not later than early November, otherwise the government has little chance to stay in office, it added.

In May, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced the United States' plans to reopen its consulate in Jerusalem.

The consulate was merged with the US embassy in Israel during the presidency of Donald Trump. Previously, the consulate, which has operated in East Jerusalem for decades, was the United States' main diplomatic mission for the Palestinians.

Palestinian officials have accepted Washington's decision but only until the new budget is passed, the report said citing US and Palestinian sources.

