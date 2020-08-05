US to Table UN Resolution to Extend Arms Embargo on Iran 'Very Soon' - Envoy Hook

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The United States will soon table a resolution in the United Nations Security Council to extend the arms embargo on Iran, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Wednesday during a virtual discussion in the 2020 Aspen Security Forum.

"Yes, we are going to be tabling a resolution very soon," Hook said.

Hook recently held high-level talks with leaders in the Persian Gulf and Israel to discuss mutual interests in extending the UN arms embargo on Iran. The United States is seeking a long term arms embargo rather than a short extension.

In June, the United States introduced a draft resolution at the UN Security Council to extend the UN arms embargo on Iran before it expires on October 18.

However, Russia and China have voiced their opposition to the draft resolution.

In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear agreement with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. The agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), stipulates that Iran must scale back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of the UN arms embargo five years after the accord was adopted.